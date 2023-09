Thrissur: A 17-year-old girl who went missing from Kattoor in Thrissur district was found dead on Sunday. The body of Archa was found in the panchayat well near her house at 3.30 am.

Archa has been missing since Friday. She had quarrelled with her mother before she left the house. She was a Plus One student at Chentrappinni Higher Secondary School.