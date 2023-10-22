Heavy rain likely in Kerala; yellow alert in 8 districts today

Thiruvananthapuram: with the advent of northeast monsoon, Kerala will continue to receive heavy spells of rain in the coming days. The India Meteorological Department has sounded a yellow alert for Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad on Sunday. IMD has alerted the residents of hilly areas to exercise extreme caution as rain will intensify across the state.



As per the latest alert, the northeast monsoon called 'Thulavarsham' has set in over Kerala and Tamil Nadu on Saturday under the influence of a low-pressure area over the southeast and central Bay of Bengal and cyclonic circulation over the Comorin region. At the same time, cyclone Tej has formed in the southwest Arabian Sea.

It is predicted to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm on Sunday and move towards the south coasts of Oman and adjoining Yemen, according to the IMD. Kerala is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall accompanied by lightning till October 25.

Yellow alert in districts

Oct 22 : Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad

Oct 23 : Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad

Oct 24: Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram

Oct 25: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad

A yellow alert indicates heavy rainfall ranging from 64.5 millimetres to 115.5 millimetres within 24 hours.