Do not suggest solutions, instead solve it: SHRC warns government officials

Thrissur: The Human Rights Commission on Saturday said that when there are complaints from locals, the officers are bound to resolve them instead of suggesting solutions.

Commission member VK Beenakumari made this statement while hearing a complaint filed by a Thrissur municipality resident who demanded a solution to the sufferings and losses that occurred due to a coconut tree standing in his neighbour's courtyard.

The municipal secretary's report submitted to the commission stated that the complaint had been resolved. However, in the report submitted by the Clean City Manager of Thrissur Municipal Corporation on September 23, it is stated that it has been instructed to cut down the thatch of the neighbour's coconut tree so that the complainant does not face any difficulty.

The report also stated that instructions have been given to fix the fault in the neighbour's compound wall.

The commission pointed out that the reports submitted by the Municipal Secretary and the Clean City Manager are contradictory.

In its order, the commission said that the complaint should be resolved and not directed to resolve the complaint. The commission also asked that the complainant's grievances should be resolved at his home at Kanattukara Mackal Lane within one month.