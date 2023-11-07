Janakeeya hotels in Malappuram to intensify protest over Rs 6 crore dues

Malappuram: The owners of the 'Janakeeya' hotels in Malappuram district have decided to intensify protest over unpaid subsidies from the state government. The action council has informed the government that it has yet to pay Rs 6 crore, plunging the hoteliers into debt.

Malappuram has 144 'Janakeeya' hotels the most at a district-level. The government owed Rs 8 crore in subsidies, of which Rs 2 crore was paid after a series of protests.

“Many of the hoteliers are on the verge of suicide. Many have pledged their title deeds and gold to pay their debts at least partially,” said Lakshmi Paramban, who operates one of the Janakeeya hotels in Malappuram. “We opened the hotels to support an initiative of the state government to ensure a hunger-free state. But we have landed in the deep trouble.”

Till August 10, a meal cost Rs 20 at Janakeeya hotels. Then, they were offered an additional Rs 10 as subsidy by the government. But after that when the state stopped the subsidy the hotels increased the cost of a meal to Rs 30.

“I sold around 400 meals a day when the price was Rs 20. Now I only managee 80-100 meals a day since the price was hiked to Rs 30. The situation is same in the case of many others. We have been facing a sharp drop in sales. We had to trim down the number of workers and their wages,” said P Suhra, another hotelier.

According to the action council, most of the hoteliers owe betwen Rs 3-4 lakh to vegetable and other goods shops. Apart from that, many have defaulted on their repayment of loans, which they availed to start the venture.

The action council will protest in the front of the Secretariat on November 8. They have also decided to approach the court if the government does not act in their favour.