Keraleeyam to end today; govt to publish cost estimate in a week

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 07, 2023 09:48 AM IST Updated: November 07, 2023 10:05 AM IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan greeting performers at Keraleeyam. Photo: Manorama News
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The week-long mega event 'Keraleeyam' organised by the state government concludes today. 

The government claims that the Rs 27 crore spent on Kerala is an investment for the future of Kerala. However, the government faces strong allegations that it engaged in lavish spending when it has no means to pay even welfare pensions.  The government said cost estimate will be published within a week.

The main focus of ‘Keraleeyam’ was to present Kerala's progress, achievements, and cultural heritage to the world. Keraleeyam showcases the ‘Best of Kerala’ with seminars, activities, exhibitions, fairs, festivals, and shows in more than 40 venues.

The celebrations included 25 exhibitions, over 400 cultural programmes performed by 3000 artists, 11 distinct food fairs, six flower shows, a film book fair, a trade fair attended by over 600 entrepreneurs, a film festival, and a book exhibition. 

