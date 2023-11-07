Kerala to witness heavy rain till Thursday, yellow alert in 3 districts today

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala will continue to witness heavy rain till Thursday under the influence of a low pressure formation above the south-eastern Arabian Sea.

The state will experience heavy rainfall in the range of 7- 11 cm in 24 hours at isolated places till November 9, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

A yellow alert, indicating rainfall between 6 and 11 cm, was issued in three districts including Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam and Idukki.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) research center has warned that there is a possibility of high waves of 1.1 to 1.7 meters along Kerala coast and 1.0 to 1.6 meters along southern coast of Tamil Nadu, and sea incursion till 11.30 pm on November 7.

Fishermen may venture into the seas during the period. The Met Department has however, warned them against navigating in the Lakshadweep direction.