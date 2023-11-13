Latex factory in Kottayam gutted in fire allegedly set off by workers' Diwali celebration

Kottayam: A major fire broke out at a latex factory in Kottayam Sunday evening. According to reports, bursting of crackers by guest workers on the account of Diwali allegedly caused the fire.

The incident occurred at Coco Latex factory at Moonilavu near Erattupetta in the district. No injuries or casualties have been reported.

It is understood that the nearest Fire & Rescue unit could not immediately reach the scene as a bridge leading to the factory has been in a dilapidated condition for nearly two years.

According to reports, by the time the locality was reached by fire tenders from a different direction, the factory was fully gutted. The fire that was spotted around 7.30pm raged for nearly two hours.