Former student opens fire at Thrissur school

Thrissur: In a shocking incident, a youth opened fire at a school here on Tuesday. The incident occurred at Vivekodayam Boys Higher Secondary School, an aided school situated in Naikkanal, near Thrissur Town.

The shooter, identified as former student and Mulayam native Jagan was overpowered by the employees of the school and local residents and later handed over to the police. The incident took place around 10.15 am.

Jagan, assumed to be a drug addict, first entered the office room of school, pulled a chair and then took out the air gun that was kept in the trousers pocket. He then showed the pistol to the employees present there.

Amid the chaos, Jagan entered a classroom and fired three rounds upwards. The school authorities tried to stop him, but he tried to flee from the site. However, school authorities overpowered him with the support of the local residents present outside the campus and handed him over to the police who reached the spot in minutes.



It is assumed that Jagan reached the school with an intention to attack a student. Jagan is currently undergoing questioning at the Thrissur East Police station. Thrissur City Crime branch ACP and others are interrogating him.

