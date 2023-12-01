Kerala CPM Secy calls for Guv's resignation, says he hampers govt's functioning

Thiruvananthapuram: CPM state secretary MV Govindan here on Friday called for Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's resignation amid the controversy over the pending bills. Taking a dig at Khan for not giving his assent to the seven bills, Govindan raised contempt of court charges against him for not abiding by the Supreme Court order.



Responding to the Supreme Court order related to the Kannur varsity Vice Chancellor appointment, he rubbished the allegations against higher education minister R Bindhu and declared that she would not resign.

“The governor has been hampering the day-to-day activities of the state government. He is trying to destroy the higher education sector as part of the centre's saffronisation. He should resign and continue his Sangh Parivar politics” he said.

Public sentiment in the state also calls for his resignation, he added.

At the same time, he alleged that the Supreme Court stayed the reappointment of VC in Kannur University due to the governor's intervention.