Tirupati model queue system tested at Sabarimala

The Tirupati model of a queuing system for devotees was implemented on an experimental basis at Sabarimala from noon on Sunday for four hours. The decision was made in response to the increasing flow of devotees, despite intermittent rains in the evening and night, leading to a rush.

To execute the queue system, three queue complexes were utilised between Marakoottam and Saramkuthi. Once pilgrims were regulated at these complexes, the schedule for opening them was decided by the police directive from Sannidhanam. Authorities of the Devaswom Board stated that the queue system had proved a success, and the same system would be implemented on days when the influx of pilgrims is high.

A total of 85,000 individuals had booked their place for darshan through the virtual queue facility. In the previous three days, over 80,000 persons had conducted darshan each day. The Nadapanthal (covered corridor for pilgrims to reach the shrine) remained filled with devotees continuously. A total of 89,996 persons have booked their names for darshan on Monday, and 60,000 persons for Tuesday.

The Sannidhanam is expected to experience a rush as an additional 10,000 persons who do spot bookings are anticipated to arrive. The queue for Nirmalya Darshan extended till Marakoottam on Sunday morning, and pilgrims had to wait for over eight hours to have darshan.

Schedule of Poojas at Sabarimala on Monday

Opening of sanctum sanctorum: 3 am

Abhishekam: 3:30 am to 11 am

Kalasabhishekam: 11:30 am

Kalabhabhishekam: 12 noon

Closing of the sanctum sanctorum at noon: 1 pm

Opening of the sanctum sanctorum in the evening: 4 pm

Pushpabhishekam: 7 pm

Harivarasanam: 10.50 pm

Closing of the sanctum sanctorum: 11 pm