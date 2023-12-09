Kochi: The mortal remains of veteran CPI leader Kanam Rajendran were reached Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday morning around 10 am. The 73-year-old politician breathed his last at a private hospital in Kochi following a cardiac arrest. According to reports, his body was taken to the airport as a mourning procession.

The helicopter carrying his mortal remains took off from Cochin International Airport around 9.30 pm.



His son Sandeep, grandson and minister P Prasad took the CPI leader's body to the state capital. Minister K Rajan, MP Binoy Viswam and several CPI leaders reached Kochi airport to bid adieu to Kanam. In the airport, the CPI activists were seen raising slogans to pay last respects to their leader.

In Thiruvananthapuram, his body will be kept for public homage at PS Smarakam, the CPI headquarters in Pattom. His wife, daughter and relatives already reached the PS Smarakam, reported Manorama News. After the public homage in the state capital, his mourning procession will leave for Kottayam by Saturday noon. His funeral will be held at his native place in Kottayam.

According to reports, his mortal remains will be taken to Kottayam on a bus to allow the CPI followers and people to pay their last respects to him. In Kottayam, public homage will be held at CPI district committee office.

As per the CPI schedule, the mourning procession will start from Mannathala at 2.30 pm and reach the Kottayam CPI office by 9.00 pm on Saturday. The last rites will be performed at his residence in Kanam on Sunday at 11 am, according to reports.