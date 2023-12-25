It's a tipsy Christmas: Bevco sold liquor worth Rs 154.77 crore in 3 days; Chalakudy in front

Thiruvananthapuram: This Christmas too, the state has broken its record when it comes to liquor sales through Bevco. The Kerala State Beverages Corporation sold liquor worth Rs 154.77 crore through its outlets across the state in three days. Christmas Eve saw liquor worth Rs 70.73 crore flying off the shelves compared to Rs 69.55 crore last year.

Liquor worth Rs 84.04 crore was sold on December 22 and 23. Last year, it was Rs 75.41 crore. Chalakudy bought liquor worth Rs 63,85,290 over the last three days, followed by Changanassery at Rs 62,87,120.

The Iringalakuda outlet sold liquor worth Rs 62,31,140, the Powerhouse outlet Rs 60,08,130 and the North Paravur one Rs 51,99,570.