Palakkad man buys 5 lottery tickets, wins first prize of Rs 1 cr and 4 consolation prizes

Palakkad: A fish vendor couldn't believe his luck when he won prizes in all five 50-50 Kerala lottery tickets he bought from an agent in Nenmara here. Majeed, of Chirappuram House in Thiruvazhiyode, won the first prize of Rs 1 crore on ticket number FX492775 and Rs 8,000 each for four other tickets of the same number but a different series.

Majeed, who was on his way to work, bought the tickets paying an advance of Rs 10 as he didn't have the entire amount on him in the morning. He paid the remaining Rs 240 from the money he made selling fish. He bought the tickets from R Chenthamara, an agent of the Nenmara Subbalakshmi Lottery Agency in the Karinkulam area.

Majeed, who has been selling fish for a living for four years, has been in the habit of purchasing lottery tickets for 20 years. This is the first time he has won the first prize. The winning ticket will be presented at the bank today. Majeed's wife: Laila; children: Jeseena, Riyas and Jamseena.