Cop sexually assaults complainant woman in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: A woman filed a complaint with the Police Complaint Authority alleging that a police officer sexually assaulted her after taking her to a lodge in Kozhikode. It is learnt that no action was taken against the policeman even after a departmental inquiry under Kozhikode city police commissioner found him guilty.



The incident related to the case took place in 2020. As per the woman's complaint, she had approached the policeman who was on duty in the police aid post at Kozhikode Mofussil bus stand after a person named Habeeb defrauded her of Rs 4000.

Habeeb had borrowed the money from the woman by promising that he would return it within one hour. As Habeeb didn't return the money, the woman approached the police aid post. The cops on duty in the aid post asked the woman to file a complaint at Kasaba police station. When the woman was leaving for the station, the accused policeman offered her help and collected her phone number.

Later, he started contacting her over the phone with the intention of trapping her. After building a friendship, the policeman took the woman to a lodge near the Mofussil bus stand and sexually assaulted her.

After the incident, the woman filed a complaint with Kasaba police station and Kozhikode City Police Commissioner. A departmental inquiry was ordered against the policeman in July 2020 and the investigation team found him guilty of sexually assaulting the woman. Though the City Police Commissioner had taken action against the cop, Kasaba police ignored the complaint, alleged the woman in her petition before the Police Complaint Authority.

A total of 37 complaints were received in the sitting of the Police Complaint Authority here on Thursday.