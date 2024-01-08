Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Mammootty lauds 'Kannur Squad', gives life lessons to those who failed at Kalolsavam

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 08, 2024 07:44 PM IST
Mammootty speaks during the valedictory function of Kalolsavam in Kollam on Monday. Photo: Screengrab/Facebook@comvsivankutty
Topic | Kollam

Kollam: Mammootty offered a valuable life lesson to the participants of the Kalolsavam that concluded in Kollam on Monday. The celebrated actor explained why success and failure at a Kalolsavam wasn't the measure of a true artist.

"Regardless of whether you were a winner here or not, you shouldn't stop your pursuit of arts because the events here were one-off, and that's not going to diminish your qualities as an artist," Mammootty said.

The evergreen actor, who continues to deliver blockbusters year after year, reminisced his student days. "I wasn't even able to compete in a university youth festival, but I earned the right to stand before you here today," Mammootty said.

He urged the young artists to "polish and refine" their unique skills. "Remember, for those who won and those who didn't, opportunities are alike in the world of arts."

Mammootty hailed youth festivals in Kerala as the ultimate secular events. "At a youth festival, one finds temple arts, Mappila arts and every art that can be found in Kerala. I believe youth festivals are the most anti-discriminatory cultural get-togethers."

He thanked Kollam for its hospitality and congratulated the 'Kannur Squad' (the name of his 2023 movie that was a major hit) for emerging champions. He presented the Kannur district team with the gold cup.

Style matters
Mammootty sported a white dhoti and a trademark printed shirt, which again was white. "When I was invited, I thought to myself, 'This is a youth festival, what is someone like me going to do there?'. The minister told me I was the right person for this event and his reason was that I was still a young man. But that's just in the appearance, I'm about 90.

"I thought of arriving in style, wearing a new pants and shirt, probably with sunglasses too. But then I saw a video and understood they expected me in a dhoti and white shirt. So here I am," said the style icon before stepping away from the lectern to make himself seen clearly. A thunderous applause followed.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.