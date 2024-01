Idukki: A gang hacked a Youth Congress activist at Thodupuzha here on Wednesday for allegedly posting objectionable comments against a CPM leader on Facebook. Amaravathy native Jobin Chacko (36) was attacked by the gang on Wednesday around 8 pm.



The assailants reportedly chased Jobin in a jeep and beat him up brutally. After breaking his both legs, the gang hacked one of his knees.

On Tuesday, the CPM Kumaly local committee filed a police complaint against Jobin over his Facebook post.