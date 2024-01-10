Migrant worker hits jackpot worth Rs 75 lakh; seeks police help

Malappuram: A panic-stricken guest worker has approached Perninthalmanna police here after winning the first prize of the Kerala government's Win-Win lottery. West Bengal native Ashok who works as a daily wage worker at Pulamanthole here had won Rs 75 lakh in the lucky draw of the lottery on Monday.



When he got the good news, he was terrified thinking that someone would be on his tail to snatch the ticket. Hence, he sought police protection e to submit the ticket to any branch of a bank.

Ashok who reached Pulamanthole region a few months ago has been living in rented quarters with other migrant labourers. He had bought the lottery ticket from an agency at Pulamanthole from where he usually buys the tickets.

Ashok approached the police along with his two Malayali friends to explain the dismay he faced after winning the ticket.

“Ashok approached the police seeking protection to submit the lottery ticket in the bank. He was afraid that someone might attack and rob him. We have sent police personnel in the rank of Senior CPO along with him to submit the ticket to the bank”, Perinthalmanna police informed.

It is learnt that Ashok has gone to his native place after submitting the ticket to the bank.