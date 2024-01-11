MT Vasudevan Nair denounces totalitarianism as Pinarayi looks on

Kozhikode: Veteran writer M T Vasudevan Nair on Thursday criticised the corruption of power that has spawned totalitarianism and misuse while sharing a stage with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Thursday. He condemned that governance is no longer a public service as it has become more dictatorial.

Though he criticised corrupt politics, he tactfully avoided naming the LDF government under Pinarayi or the NDA government under Narendra Modi.The noted writer was addressing a literary festival here.

Taking a dig at the politicians, he pointed out that the crowd are being labelled as either admirers or army.

“We have buried the theory that identified power as an opportunity to serve the public. The decline of moral values in politics is not a new topic of discussion. And these discussions were often concluded by assuming that eligible people are not winning elections. Today, political activities have become an approved strategy to fetch power. Today, either hegemony or totalitarianism is described as power. When someone wins a seat in assembly or parliament, they find it as an opportunity to have complete control,” said MT expressing concern over the power politics.

He condemned that none of the leaders have a habit of accepting their mistakes.

But, he hailed former Chief Minister E M S Namboothiripad's governance. MT, as the writer is more commonly known, argued that EMS aimed at establishing a big political movement in the state by winning the election.

"When the communist party first came to power in Kerala, some people considered that all success was achieved. The complacency took over these sections. EMS remains a great leader and revolutionary figure since he led from the front, made people participate in long rallies, and thus inculcated a sense of responsibility in the masses. These responsible people soon stormed into the grounds in support of the party and filled the ballots in the party’s favour. EMS denounced the age-old system of one leader and many supporters. He worked among the people and became a favourite of all. He never endorsed supporters lionizing one leader and heaping praise on them," said the writer.

"The Russian Revolution was not a result of any leader but the coordinated efforts of people who took part in millions. These people can be easily angered. Freedom is not something we get at the behest of rulers. Some leaders here are hesitant to even admit their wrongs. It was unlike the erstwhile leader EMS, who was truly concerned about Kerala," he added.