Cong demands court-monitored probe into Veena Vijayan's firm Exalogic

Thiruvananthapuram: Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan on Thursday demanded a court-monitored probe into Veena Vijayan’s Bengaluru-based IT firm Exalogic Solution, a day after the Bengaluru Registrar of Companies (ROC) flagged violation of rules by the firm.



"The findings of the ROC is based on a preliminary probe in a complaint against the dealings of Veena’s IT firm. The ideal thing would be to have a court monitored probe, but what has been announced now is a probe by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs,” he said.

“The ED deals with cases relating to public money laundering and the CBI deals with cases pertaining to corruption. A probe by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs is not enough. There is a secret deal between the Sangh Parivar forces and Pinarayi Vijayan. Cases pertaining to both these parties are being settled. With the Lok Sabha polls now round the corner, the settlement deals will intensify and hence we demand the probe against Veena’s IT firm should be under the judiciary,” Satheesan added.

The issue has been raging both inside and outside the Assembly after a media report, quoting a report from the Income Tax Settlement Board claimed that Veena’s firm had received Rs 1.72 crore from CMRL -- a mining company, for no services rendered. Following this a complaint was filed and a probe started. The ROC has now found out that the application given by Veena to freeze the company, contained incorrect details.

When the allegation against this surfaced first, the Congress was up in arms and the CPM's Kerala unit and Pinarayi Vijayan himself led the defence for Veena stating that there was nothing irregular in the dealings between these two firms and gave a clean chit to Veena.

On Thursday, CPM state secretary MV Govindan in a column in the party organ ‘Deshabhimani’ stated that the sudden influx of cases against CPM leaders and their families by using agencies by the Centre is nothing but playing politics, and there is nothing untoward in the dealings of the IT firm.

This case is also being heard in the Kerala High Court after a complaint to this was filed against the irregular dealings of Veena’s IT firm. The Central government has informed the Kerala High Court that it has issued an order under the Companies Act for initiating an investigation into Veena’s firm and posted the case for Wednesday.

(With IANS inputs.)