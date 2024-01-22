Ram temple consecration: Around 2,000 people from Kerala receives invitation

Around 2,000 persons from Kerala received an invitation to attend the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, which is scheduled to take place on Monday, January 22. It remains unclear how many of them will be present at the event.



Around 8000 people were invited to the event in total. Among this, notable personalities from Kerala, including ISRO Chairman S Somanath, technocrat E Sreedharan, actor Mohanlal, Byju's group CEO Byju Raveendran, and athlete PT Usha were included.

Several invitees, among them 25 sanyasis from Kerala such as Swami Chidanandapuri and Swami Pragyananda Theertha, have already reached Ayodhya to attend the consecration ceremony.

The Central government has also extended invitations to over 500 VVIPs, including representatives from 54 nations.

Indian actors Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi, Rajnikanth, Arun Govil (who portrayed Rama in the TV serial Ramayan), and Dipika Chikhlia (who played Sita in the TV serial Ramayan), musician Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, chess champion Vishwanathan Anand, and several other Bollywood stars, filmmakers, and musicians were also invited.