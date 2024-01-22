Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

MP NK Premachandran injured in car accident in Mavelikkara

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 22, 2024 03:45 PM IST
Premachandran was asleep when the accident took place and was immediately taken to the Mavelikkara District Hospital. Photo: Manorama Online.
Topic | Alappuzha

Alappuzha: Kerala MP NK Premachandran's car collided with another vehicle at Prayikkara near Mavelikkara on Monday noon. The MP has injuries on his forehead and leg.

The mishap happened when the MP was returning to Kollam after visiting his daughter's house in Changanassery. Police reported that a car, which was driven off from a showroom in Prayikkara, lost control and collided with Premachandran's Innova.

Premachandran was asleep when the accident took place and was immediately taken to the Mavelikkara District Hospital. According to the hospital authorities, the injuries of the MP were not serious and an X-ray of his leg was taken. 

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.