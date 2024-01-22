MP NK Premachandran injured in car accident in Mavelikkara

Alappuzha: Kerala MP NK Premachandran's car collided with another vehicle at Prayikkara near Mavelikkara on Monday noon. The MP has injuries on his forehead and leg.

The mishap happened when the MP was returning to Kollam after visiting his daughter's house in Changanassery. Police reported that a car, which was driven off from a showroom in Prayikkara, lost control and collided with Premachandran's Innova.

Premachandran was asleep when the accident took place and was immediately taken to the Mavelikkara District Hospital. According to the hospital authorities, the injuries of the MP were not serious and an X-ray of his leg was taken.