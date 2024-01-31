Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Abhilash Kunjettan, popular theatre owner from Kozhikode, dies after falling from theatre

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 31, 2024 09:26 AM IST Updated: January 31, 2024 10:21 AM IST
Kizhukkarakatt KO Joseph (Abhilash Kunjoonj). Photo: Special Arrangement
Topic | Kozhikode

Kozhikode: In a tragic accident, a renown theatre owner from Kozhikode, Abhilash Kunjettan, died after falling from a theatre in Malappuram's Changaramkulam. He was 73.

Kizhukkarakatt KO Joseph (popularly known as Abhilash Kunjettan), who sustained severe injuries to the head after the fall, died of cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Thrissur.

The accident happened at 9 pm on Tuesday. He was visiting Mars theatre at Changaramkulam on his way back to Kozhikode from a meeting by FEUOK (Film Exhibitors United Organization of Kerala) in Kochi. According to reports, he fell from the first floor of the theatre building from a 13-feet height and suffered severe head injuries. His mortal remains will be taken to his native place Mukkom after an autopsy.

RELATED ARTICLES

Joseph was a popular figure among theatre owners and film lovers in the Malabar region. He was the owner of the decades-old Mukkom Abhilash theatre, Augustianmuzhi Rose Theatre and Coronation theatre in Kozhikode town. Mukkom Abhilash is a popular theatre in the district. 

His mortal remains will be taken to his Kizhakkarakkat home in Muthery (Mukkom-Thamarassery road) by 6.30pm on Wednesday. The funeral will be held at 2.30pm on Thursday. The burial will take place at St Thomas Church, Kallurutty.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE