Abhilash Kunjettan, popular theatre owner from Kozhikode, dies after falling from theatre

Kozhikode: In a tragic accident, a renown theatre owner from Kozhikode, Abhilash Kunjettan, died after falling from a theatre in Malappuram's Changaramkulam. He was 73.



Kizhukkarakatt KO Joseph (popularly known as Abhilash Kunjettan), who sustained severe injuries to the head after the fall, died of cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Thrissur.

The accident happened at 9 pm on Tuesday. He was visiting Mars theatre at Changaramkulam on his way back to Kozhikode from a meeting by FEUOK (Film Exhibitors United Organization of Kerala) in Kochi. According to reports, he fell from the first floor of the theatre building from a 13-feet height and suffered severe head injuries. His mortal remains will be taken to his native place Mukkom after an autopsy.

Joseph was a popular figure among theatre owners and film lovers in the Malabar region. He was the owner of the decades-old Mukkom Abhilash theatre, Augustianmuzhi Rose Theatre and Coronation theatre in Kozhikode town. Mukkom Abhilash is a popular theatre in the district.

His mortal remains will be taken to his Kizhakkarakkat home in Muthery (Mukkom-Thamarassery road) by 6.30pm on Wednesday. The funeral will be held at 2.30pm on Thursday. The burial will take place at St Thomas Church, Kallurutty.