62-year-old Kozhikode man sentenced to 111 years for raping minor girl

Kozhikode: A 62-year-old man, who raped a fourth-standard girl in Kozhikode, was sentenced to a total of 111 years on various counts. The convict, Vettorammal Abdul Naser from Maruthonkara, will have to serve only 30 years in prison as the sentences run concurrently.

The verdict from the Fast-track POCSO (Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act) Court at Nadapuram came in a case from December 2022.

During the trial, a relative of the survivor turned hostile and Naser requested for another witness trial, which was declined. The prosecution, represented by Advocate Manoj Aroor, succeeded in proving the charges with the help of circumstantial evidence and DNA test.

After the incident came to light, an enquiry was conducted by a supervisor of ICDS (Integrated Child Development Services), who notified the police. Thottilpalam Inspector M T Jacob submitted the chargesheet. The court tried 19 witnesses and examined 27 documents.