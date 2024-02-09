2-year-old bitten by snake in Malappuram, dies

Malappuram: In a tragic incident, a two-year-old boy succumbed to a snake bite in Kondotti here on Friday. Muhammad Umar, lost his life after a snake bit him in the backyard of his mother's residence in Pulikal. He was the son of Suhail and Jamshia.



The parents noticed the snake bite when the boy cried out while playing outside. Despite being rushed to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, the little boy's life could not be saved, and he was pronounced dead by evening.

Umar's body, which is currently kept in the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital mortuary, will be handed over to the family members after post-mortem.