Exalogic probe: SFIO issues summons to Veena Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram: The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) has issued a summons to Exalogic Solutions, owned by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena.

The summons sought various documents as part of the investigation into the financial dealings of Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) and Exalogic.

The notice issued to Veena's company is the same as the one served earlier on the rutile mining company and the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation Ltd (KSIDC) before conducting direct inspections of them. According to the summons, documents related to the company's services and financial transactions are to be produced.

This summons document has also been submitted along with the writ petition filed by Veena in the Karnataka High Court seeking an interim stay on the SFIO investigation. Veena's petition has also asked that the inquiry order dated January 31 be quashed. Additionally, it has requested the court to summon and hand over all the documents based on which the SFIO has declared the investigation.

Justice M Nagaprasanna's bench will consider the petition, which was resubmitted on Thursday after rectifying the technical errors, at 10:30 am on Monday.