RRT hopeful of a safe shot as Belur Makhna closes in on villages

Wayanad: Belur Makhna closed in on the villages on Thursday giving a glimmer of hope for the RRT which has been trailing the elephant for six days. The RRT headed by senior forest officers of the district for ‘Operation Belur Makhna’ has been battling hostile conditions making it difficult for a safe shot to dart the animal.

District Collector Dr Renu Raj issued prohibitory orders in six villages bordering the jungle in the Thirunelli Village Panchayat on Thursday, as the killer elephant 'Belur Makhna' and his companion moved closer to the human habitats as per the signals received in the tracking instruments of Forest Department.

The elephant trackers and the darting team moved in the direction of the jungle from where the signals were received. The Belur Makhna is moving closer to two villages; Manivayal and Ammankavu. The prohibitory orders were issued in Begur, Chelur, Kuthirakkode, Panavally, Alathur and Bavali wards of the Thirunelli panchayat.

Moreover, the Revenue and Forest Department officials also made public announcements warning people against roaming in the farmlands and directing them to return to houses as the mission is on in the neighbouring jungle zones. The team is still unsure whether the other Makhna elephant which charged at the RRT on Wednesday is still with Belur Makhna.

North Wayanad DFO Martin Lowell, South Wayanad DFO A Shajna, Wayanad Wildlife Warden P Dinesh and Flying Squad DFO Imthiyas are coordinating the mission. The mission was launched on Saturday after Panachiyil Ajeesh, 47, a native of Chaligadha, here, was trampled to death by the animal at Padamala.