TVM child abduction: Police intensify search; Commissioner says no lead yet

Thiruvananthapuram: Police have extended the probe into the abduction of a two-year-old daughter of a Bihar couple in Pettah here on Monday morning. Even after nine hours, the probe team has yet to find any clue about the missing child.



Thiruvananthapuram District Police Commissioner Nagaraju Chakilam is entrusted with the probe. Sources close to the probe team revealed that they have extended the probe to the neighbouring districts and states. Photos of the child were shared with police of states including Tamil Nadu.

The child sleeping next to her mother and brothers was reportedly abducted from the place close to the bus stand near All Saints College. The girl's family members and a few nomads have been camping in the same spot.

The district police have formed three teams to carry out the search.

Talking to the media Police Commissioner Nagaraju rubbished the chances of abducting the girl in a train as no service was available during those hours.

“ We are checking all possibilities. People on the spot will be questioned. So far, we haven't received any conclusive evidence. Priority is given to rescue the child as soon as possible. CCTV visuals are being examined,” he added.

Police have taken the parents of the child, their acquaintances and some lorry drivers in the area for interrogation.

Mary (2), daughter of Bihar couple Amardeep and Rabeena Devi went missing at midnight on Sunday. According to police, the child's brother had seen a man in a yellow scooter abducting the girl. The commissioner raised suspicion about the boy's statement as the police dog ran towards a different direction.

MLA Kadakampally Surendran and MLA Antony Raju visited the spot and interacted with the missing child's family. Talking to the media, Surendran pointed out that anti-social activities on the rise in the area for a long time and asked police to beef up patrols.