Tiger and dog fall in same pit in Idukki; forest dept rescues both
Mail This Article
×
Idukki: A tiger was found trapped in a pit at Mailadumpara in Kadukkai Estate, near the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border, early Sunday morning. Forest officials who arrived at the scene around 5.30 am successfully tranquillised the animal.
The pit, located on the farmland of a resident named Sunny, also had a dog trapped inside. Both were rescued by the authorities.
Sunny said this was the first time a tiger had been spotted in the area. The site, a private cardamom plantation near the interstate border, was cordoned off to ensure public safety and prevent crowding.
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.