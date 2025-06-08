Idukki: A tiger was found trapped in a pit at Mailadumpara in Kadukkai Estate, near the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border, early Sunday morning. Forest officials who arrived at the scene around 5.30 am successfully tranquillised the animal.

The pit, located on the farmland of a resident named Sunny, also had a dog trapped inside. Both were rescued by the authorities.

Sunny said this was the first time a tiger had been spotted in the area. The site, a private cardamom plantation near the interstate border, was cordoned off to ensure public safety and prevent crowding.