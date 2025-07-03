Kollam: Unauthorised parking along the Ashramam Link Road in Kollam has become a daily nuisance, especially in the stretch near the KSRTC Bus Depot and the Water Transport Station.

Most of these vehicles, including both cars and two-wheelers, are parked by long-distance commuters who leave them behind in the morning and return only in the evening or even the next day. The area, despite being designated a no-parking zone, sees little compliance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic police maintain that fines are regularly imposed on violators. At the same time, complaints are mounting over indiscriminate fining, especially in areas where no visible no-parking boards are in place. In many cases, vehicle owners only discover the penalty imposed when they return hours later.

Cars lined up near the KSRTC depot on Ashramam Link Road underneath a no-parking signage.

In view of these issues, motorists have demanded that proper no-parking boards be installed across the entire stretch or that a designated parking facility be arranged.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the Inland Water Transport Department has clarified that a separate parking area has been set up for commuters using the water transport service.