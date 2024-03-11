No coincidence, CAA comes soon after SC put Centre on backfoot over electoral bonds: CPM

The CPM in Kerala has claimed the Centre's move to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was aimed at diverting the public's attention from the controversy over electoral bonds.

Hours before the Narendra Modi-led BJP government notified rules for the contentious CAA, the Supreme Court rejected the State Bank of India's plea seeking an extension of time and ordered it to disclose the details of electoral bonds to the Election Commission by close of business hours on March 12. A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud also directed the EC to publish the details on March 15.

"It is no coincidence that the Centre has issued this notification on the same day it has been pushed onto the backfoot by the Supreme Court order in the electoral bonds issue," CPM state secretariat said in a press note.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticised the Centre's CAA move before Lok Sabha elections and said his Left government will oppose the 'communally divisive' Act.



Earlier, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted that the "electoral Bonds is going to prove to be the biggest scam in Indian history". He said it will "reveal the real face of Narendra Modi in front of the country by exposing the nexus of corrupt industrialists and the government".

"The government that came to power by promising to bring back black money from Swiss banks in 100 days, stood on its head in the Supreme Court for hiding the data of its own bank," Rahul posted on X also called Twitter.