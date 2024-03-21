Malayalam
Lorry driver killed in collision with KSRTC Swift bus in Edappal

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 21, 2024 10:02 AM IST Updated: March 21, 2024 10:12 AM IST
The deceased, Rajendran (50), was the lorry's driver. Photo: Special arrangement.
Topic | Malappuram

Malappuram: A man died and ten others were injured after a courier service lorry collided with a KSRTC Swift bus in Edappal on Thursday. The deceased, Rajendran (50), was the lorry's driver. He was a native of Palakkad.

The accident happened at 4.50 am on the Edappal flyover on the Thrissur road. Rajendran was fatally trapped in his seat and was pulled out two hours after the collision.

The bus was en route to Malappuram from Thiruvananthapuram. In the accident, ten others –who were in the bus – suffered injuries, with one among them in critical condition and has been transferred to a private hospital in Kottakkal.

A case of accidental death was registered and an investigation is on, police said, adding that further details would be available only after the inquest proceedings are over.
(With PTI inputs)

