Centre hasn't questioned anybody's citizenship: Surendran tells Latin Archdiocese

Thiruvananthapuram: Responding to the Latin Catholic Archdiocese's criticism that there was no effective intervention by the Centre in the attacks against Christians in various parts of the country, especially in Manipur and north India, BJP state president and the NDA's candidate in Wayanad for the Lok Sabha elections K Surendran said it was Islamic terrorists who were creating trouble.

Talking to the media, Surendran said: "The Centre has not questioned anybody's citizenship. It is the Islamic terrorists who are causing problems in the country. They are not only targeting the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) but also the Christian community. Those who criticise the Centre should think about which community is trying to invade and convert Christian countries into Muslim countries."

Meanwhile, Union minister and the NDA's candidate from Attingal V Muraleedharan said Christians have not been attacked under the Modi administration. "I do not think the Christian community is miffed with the Centre. As for Manipur, what's happening there is a caste issue," he said.

Archbishop Thomas J Netto, during the special prayers on the occasion of 'Good Friday' at the St Joseph's Metropolitan Cathedral, said Christians in various parts of the country, especially in Manipur and north India, were being subjected to cruelty and violence by dark forces. Auxiliary Bishop Mar Thomas Tharayil of the Archeparchy of Changanacherry under the Syro Malabar Catholic Church, as part of his prayers on the occasion, said fear weakens man and it is easier to subjugate a scared person. He said that if even one person in a country lives in fear, it should be seen as a failure of the nation.