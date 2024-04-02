Minister Riyas' announcement' under lens as Cong alleges poll code violation

Kozhikode: The district collector has sought an explanation from Kerala works minister P A Mohamed Riyas after Congress filed a complaint that he violated the election code of conduct.



His announcement during the opening speech of a sports debate, which was attended by LDF candidate Elamaram Kareem at the Nalanda Auditorium in Kozhikode, has put him in the soup. The collector has asked him to reply within a week.

"I am happy to inform you about the LDF government's decision to construct an international-standard stadium in Kozhikode," the minister announced. The Congress claimed that he has violated the law by making an announcement when the poll code has come into force.

But Riyas said that he had not violated the law and claimed that he was referring to an earlier decision. He said that he would continue to promote the government's work in future rallies too.

Meanwhile, the footage of the videographer being led away from the stage by Kareem has also gone viral.

In the footage, Kareem is seen guiding a member of the team appointed by the Election Commission to monitor the implementation of the poll code, off the stage.

Sports Council president O Rajagopal, who was also present at the venue, pointed out the videographer to Kareem. It is believed that the CPM leaders check the video footage captured by the team before letting them go.