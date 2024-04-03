Teenager loses both hands as country-made bomb explodes in TVM, three others also injured

Thiruvananthapuram: A teenager lost both his hands and three others also sustained injuries while assembling a country-made bomb at Mannanthala here on Wednesday.

According to the Mannanthala Police, both the hands of 17-year-old Anirudh, a native of Nedumangad, were shattered in the explosion.

Akhilesh, who was part of the gang, also sustained serious injuries while two others, Kiran and Sharath sustained minor injuries.

All four were involved in cases related to anti-social activities, said Mannanthala SHO. The group was involved in a bike theft case as well, the police said. Kiran and Sharath have been taken into custody while the others are hospitalised.

The explosion took place around 6 pm on a hill. The police had recently searched their houses and it is suspected that the youths were making the bomb to attack the cops.