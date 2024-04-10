Malayalam
Two youths killed after being hit by train in Kottayam

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 10, 2024 08:34 AM IST Updated: April 10, 2024 10:05 AM IST
Vaishnav, Jishnu. Photo: Special arrangement
Topic | Kottayam

Kottayam: Two youths were killed after being hit by a train in Kottayam's Vellur on Wednesday. The deceased have been identified as Vaishnav Mohanan (21) from Vellore Moothedam and Jishnu Venugopal (21) from Kottapuram Mooledam of Edakkattuvayal. They were BBA students of Mangalam College, Kottayam.

The accident took place in Vellore Shrankuzhi area around 3 am today. They were on their way back from Vadayar Attuvela festival. According to reports, the students switched to the adjacent track when they saw a train approaching thim, but they were hit by another train from behind.

