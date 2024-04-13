11 injured as KSRTC Swift bus collides with truck in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: At least 11 people including nine women were injured after a KSRTC swift bus rammed into a truck on National Highway 47 at Cheruvannur in Feroke here on Saturday.

The accident happened on Saturday morning near Cheruvannur Higher Secondary School. The bus was travelling from Kottarakkara to Sulthan Bathery while the container lorry was heading to Gujarat.

The injured passengers including the bus driver were rushed to the nearby Koyas Hospital at Cheruvannur. The hospital sources confirmed that all the injured are stable as none of them suffered severe injuries.

Four have been referred to different hospitals in Kozhikode for expert medical care, said an official from the hospital.

“Nobody suffered severe injuries,” Sub Inspector Manoj from Nallalam police station told Onmanorama.

“ As there was moderate rainfall in the area, the slippery condition of the road led to the accident. Traffic was interrupted on the National Highway due to the delay in clearing the bus from the spot. Moving the bus from the road was a herculean task as its front wheel got jammed,” added the official.