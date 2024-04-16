Three, including Malayali student, killed in Mysuru accident

Bengaluru: Three people, including a Malayali student, was killed in an accident in Mysuru after a speeding car rammed a motorbike and a scooter. The deceased are Shivani (21), daughter of Biju, a resident of Kootala, Ambachira in Thrissur district, Ullas (23), a native of KR Pet in Mysuru, and an employee of an online food delivery agency.

On Saturday night, the car rammed into Ullas' scooter on JC Road in Jayalakshmipuram and later collided with the motorbike.

Though Shivani, riding pillion on the scooter, was rushed to the hospital, her life could not be saved. The police took the driver of the car into custody. He was in an inebriated state.

Shivani was a final year BCA student at Amrita College, Mysuru. The cremation will be held today at Anakkad Crematorium in Kanchani. Apart from her father Biju, Shivani is survived by her mother Savita and siblings, Ashwati and Arjun.