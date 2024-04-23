Received Rs 10 lakh over land deal, Sobha Surendran on Nandakumar's allegations

Alappuzha: BJP leader Sobha Surendran here on Tuesday reacted to Dallal Nandakumar's allegations against her over swindling Rs 10 lakh from him. She argued that Nandakumar paid her Rs 10 lakh as advance for purchasing her land in Thrissur. She was addressing the media here on Tuesday. The BJP leader who is contesting from Alappuzha in the Lok Sabha election accused CPM of using Nandakumar against her party.



Sobha claimed that Nandakumar visited her for the first time to discuss a prominent CPM leader's entry BJP.

“Nandakumar himself expressed willingness to purchase my plot when I discussed my plans for its sale. He took a packet carrying Rs 10 lakh and handed over it to me as an advance payment for the land deal. But I insisted Nandakumar for bank transaction. Though the deal was agreed upon, Nanadakumar was not ready for registration. So, I refused to give him money instead of the land,” Sobha justified.

The senior BJP leader raised strong allegations against Nandakumar over his middleman role.

“ He was a frequent visitor at the BJP national committee office for obtaining party membership for a CPM leader from Kannur. He contacted me after confirming that I was the party's in charge for enrolling new members from South India. I had met the CPM member who wished to join the BJP. But, the person was not ready for any direct communication. When we discussed the CPM leader's membership in Delhi, Nandakumar demanded a huge amount as his commission. But BJP never paid crores to middlemen like Nandakumar for increasing membership,” she explained.

She challenged Nandakumar to reveal the name of the CPM leader before the media.

“ This CPM leader visited me at Thrissur's Ramanilayam when CPM state secretary Govindan Master was leading a rally in the district. Nandakumar should reveal about it. Pinarayi Vijayan's lobby who sensed a split in the party threatened Nandakumar in Delhi. Following this, he dropped his plans for the leader,” Sobha explained.

At the same time, she argued that BJP will welcome any CPM leader other than Pinarayi Vijayan after studying his or her background.