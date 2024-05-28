Man held for masturbating next to student in Kozhikode-bound KSRTC bus, released on bail

Kozhikode: A 52-year-old man was arrested after he masturbated in a Kozhikode-bound KSRTC bus while sitting next to a college student. Following the student's complaint, the accused was handed over to the police by the conductor and fellow passengers. The incident happened around 4.15 am on Monday. The accused – Kayiradi Shamsudheen of Palakkad – was released on bail by Kasaba police after registering a case of sexual assault against him.

Shamsudheen boarded the KSRTC Superfast bus, plying from Thiruvananthapuram to Kozhikode, from Guruvayoor at 2.30 am. He bought a ticket to Kozhikode and sat on an empty seat. Later, he moved to sit near the medical student and started to masturbate. The accused also misbehaved with the complainant. Disturbed, the student complained to the conductor, who instructed the driver to reroute to the Kozhikode City police control room.

Kasaba police reached the control room and got a written complaint from the student. She had recorded the act on her mobile phone. Shamsudheen, who tried to escape from the bus, was stopped by the staff and fellow passengers and handed over to the police. The accused was released on bail after the student said she was not interested in pursuing further action on the complaint.