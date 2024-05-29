Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Woman gives birth on KSRTC bus in Thrissur

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 29, 2024 04:14 PM IST Updated: May 29, 2024 04:19 PM IST
2231177761
Representational image. Photo: Shutterstock/Sravan Karayil
Topic | Thrissur

Thrissur: In a surprising turn of events, a woman gave birth to a child on a KSRTC bus in Peramangalam on Wednesday. The 37-year-old woman, hailing from Thirunavaya in Malappuram, was en route to the hospital when the unexpected incident occurred, Manorama News reported.

The bus was travelling from Angamaly to Thottilpalam. The KSRTC driver quickly altered the vehicle's course to head towards Amala Hospital in Thrissur upon realising the woman was experiencing labour pains. The proactive  driver also notified the hospital authorities in advance about the situation.

Upon the bus's arrival at Amala Hospital, a doctor and nurse boarded the vehicle and facilitated the delivery inside. Given the advanced stage of labor, the woman gave birth to a healthy baby girl shortly after. Both the mother and child are reported to be in good health.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE