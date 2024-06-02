ManoramaNews-VMR Exit Polls: Despite fall in vote share, Benny Behanan to retain Chalakudy

Chalakudy: According to the Manorama News-VMR exit poll, Chalakudy will remain with UDF again. Incumbent MP Benny Behannan is predicted to be re-elected to Parliament with 36.7 per cent of the vote. However, there will be a heavy fall in the vote share for the UDF, while the NDA will see a significant upswing.

Of those who participated in the exit polls, 30.77 per cent of people voted for LDF candidate C Ravindranath. The survey results showed that Benny Behannan would be re-elected with a lead of 5.75 per cent votes over LDF. Meanwhile, NDA candidate KA Unnikrishnan got 18.61 per cent votes in the exit poll.

UDF could see a decline of 11.1 per cent in vote share compared to 2019, and LDF would lose 3.51 per cent. But NDA is predicted to biggest gainer with a 3.05 per cent rise in vote share in Chalakudy.

The exit poll showed that the UDF's vote could fall to 36.7 per cent from 47.8 per cent it received in 2019. In the last election, the LDF polled 34.46 per cent of votes. This time it could come down to 30.95 per cent. The NDA vote would increase from 15.56 per cent to 18.61 per cent.

In the last election, Benny Behanan defeated the late actor-politician Innocent by a margin of 1,32,274 votes. Benny got 4,73,444 votes and Innocent got 3,41,170 votes, while BJP's AN Radhakrishnan received 1,54,159 votes.