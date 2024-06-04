The miracle was imminent, says Suresh Gopi after BJP’s historic LS win in Kerala

Thrissur: BJP’s first Lok Sabha MP-elect in Kerala, actor Suresh Gopi said that “the miracle was imminent”.

Stating that he would work for the development of not only his Thrissur constituency but for the entire state, he said he would be an MP for the entire Kerala.

As per the official data at 3 pm, Suresh Gopi is leading in Thrissur by 74,004 votes. LDF candidate V S Sunil Kumar is trailing in second position, while UDF's K Muraleedharan is in third position.

“If any of you thought that this (win) is a miracle, let me say the miracle has been imminent,” the former Rajya Sabha MP told media.

Suresh Gopi suggested that the implications of his victory would be felt across the state in the coming elections.

“Now, choosing the candidate who would be beneficial for them will be people’s priority,” he said.

He thanked BJP leader Amit Shah for launching him as a candidate in Thrissur in 2023 itself. He said Narendra Modi is his “political god”. He called Shah and Modi his superheroes.

However, he said his respect for leaders like Indira Gandhi, who he called the real architect of India, Narasimha Rao, Morarji Desai, Jayaprakash Narayanan, L K Advani, A B Vajpayee and his favourite comrade E K Nayanar and Congress stalwart K Karunakaran would remain intact.

He sounded upset to a question about getting support from apolitical voters. He said terming a section of voters apolitical was an insult to the people’s mandate.

Suresh Gopi said he would carry Thrissur, which has been offered to him by the people, on his head.