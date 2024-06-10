Malayalam
Thrissur Pooram disruption: City Police Commissioner Ankit Asokan transferred

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 10, 2024 11:27 PM IST
Ankit Asokan. Photo: Special arrangement
Topic | Thrissur

Thrissur City Police Commissioner, Ankit Asokan, has been transferred in connection with certain controversies during the Pooram. Even though the transfer order was issued weeks ago, it was on hold due to the Lok Sabha Elections. R Ilango will replace Asokan.

A Special Branch report held Asokan responsible for the alleged disruption of Pooram by police personnel. The report states that there were serious lapses on the part of the police.

Minister K Rajan, who is in charge of Thrissur district, Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan, and the district collector had expressed dissatisfaction over the police commissioner's actions with the chief minister.

In a video accessed by Onmanorama, Asokan could be heard obstructing people carrying palm leaves for elephants. The police also stopped those carrying decorative umbrellas to be used for the 'Kudamattam' ceremony. Asokan later explained that the police only intervened as several people tried to sneak in by carrying palm leaves and umbrellas. Asokan was also accused of ordering a lathi charge on the night of the Pooram.

