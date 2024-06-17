Exit Rahul, Priyanka takes on mantle: Cong workers, voters jubilant in Wayanad

Wayanad: The Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, which is spread across three districts, is all set to reclaim national limelight with Priyanka Gandhi's candidacy. Irrespective of political divides, the people of Wayanad are jubilant that Priyanka has chosen the constituency for her debut election.



The entry of Priyanka Gandhi into the political fray has particularly excited women. Besides being a crowd-puller in events linked to Rahul Gandhi's election campaigns, her victory would also imply that Kerala would soon have its sole woman MP in the 18th Lok Sabha. None of the nine female candidates fielded by UDF, LDF, and NDA secured a win in the recent elections.

Read: Who is Priyanka Gandhi, Congress candidate for Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll?

Since Rahul Gandhi's recent visit to the constituency, speculations had been rife that Rahul Gandhi's departure from Wayanad was imminent, potentially paving the way for Priyanka Gandhi. “Whatever decision I take, both constituencies -Raebareli and Wayand- will be happy with it,” he had said.

And sure enough, Congress workers and leaders in the constituency are elated with the announcement. N D Appachan, President of the Wayanad District Congress Committee, expressed confidence not only in securing Priyanka Gandhi's victory but also surpassing Rahul Gandhi's previous majority. "With Priyanka's entry, Rahul has reaffirmed his intimate bond with Wayanad. It indicates that the family would continue its ties with the people of Wayanad," Appachan remarked. "With Priyanka's victory, the people of Wayanad will be getting the care and attention of not one, but two MPs," he added.

Several names had been floated in the district as potential candidates if Rahul Gandhi steps aside. "Priyanka Gandhi's name alone acts as a morale booster for Congress workers not just locally but statewide," said K E Vinayan, a young Congress leader and Meenangadi panchayat president. "Her role in countering the BJP in Uttar Pradesh adds to the significance of her candidacy. It is a boon for the constituency to be honoured with the candidature of such a heavy-weight political figure ," he added.

"While we are saddened by Rahul's exit, Priyanka's candidacy has reassured us," said Jisha Pramod, a resident of Rock Valley Housing Colony, Kolagappara. "With Wayanad's history of the freedom struggle and admiration for the Nehru family, having two descendants represent us in Parliament is a rare honor," she said.