Areekode man sentenced to 104 years for raping minor daughter for 7 years

Malappuram: A man was sentenced to 104 years for raping his minor daughter for seven years. Manjeri Fast-track Special Court (2) Judge S Resmi on Friday ruled that the convict, a 41-year-old from Areekode, has to remain in prison for the entirety of his life. He has also been slapped with a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

The court had also denied him bail during the trial period after the police said he could influence the survivor. He has been sent to the Tavanur Central Prison.

The man was charged with raping his daughter (born in 2006) from when she was ten till the age of 17. He stayed with his wife and two children. The crime came to light after the girl sought treatment at a hospital in Areekode. She was found to be pregnant at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, to where she had been referred. The pregnancy was aborted at the direction of the doctors.

Areekode Police Circle Inspector M Abbasali, SI M Kabeer and Assistant SI K Swayamprabha investigated and submitted the charge sheet. Special Public Prosecutor A N Manoj appeared for the prosecution that produced 24 documents and presented 22 witnesses.

The various charges and corresponding sentences: POCSO Act sections 5(m) (whoever commits penetrative sexual assault on a child below twelve years) and 5(n) (being a relative of the child through blood) – 25 years each; sections 9(m) (whoever commits sexual assault on a child below twelve years) and 9(n) (being a relative of the child through blood) – 6 years each; section 9 (l) (whoever commits sexual assault on the child more than once or repeatedly) and IPC section 376(3) (whoever commits rape on a woman under sixteen years of age) – 20 years each. He was also sentenced for threatening the survivor under the IPC and Juvenile Justice Act.