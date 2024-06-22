Heavy rain to continue in Kerala till June 26; Red alert in Malappuram today

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has revised its rain forecast as several parts of the state especially the northern districts continued to record heavy rainfall. A red alert is sounded for Malappuram on Saturday as extremely heavy rainfall above 204.4 mm is expected within 24 hours.

Earlier, IMD sounded an orange alert in six districts including Malappuram for Saturday. But as per the revised forecast, seven districts- Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki are placed under orange alert.

The Met Office on Friday predicted that rain will intensify in Kerala from June 21 as westerly or southwesterly winds continue to strengthen over Kerala and Lakshadweep regions. Most of the districts are likely to witness thunderstorms accompanied by high winds and lightning till June 26. Coastal residents are advised to exercise extreme caution as there are chances for high tidal waves. IMD has sounded red, orange and yellow alert in various districts in the next five days.

Red alert in districts

June 22- Malappuram

June 23 – Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur

Orange alert in districts

June 22 – Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

June 23-Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kasaragod

June 24 - Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod

June 25- Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod

June 26 -Kannur

An orange alert indicates very heavy rainfall ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm within 24 hours.

Yellow alert in districts

June 22 - Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Thrissur, Palakkad

June 23 - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam

June 24 - Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Wayanad

June 25 - Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Wayanad

June 26 - Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode Wayanad, Kasaragod

A yellow alert indicates heavy rainfall ranging from 64.5 to 115.5 mm within 24 hours.