Rain: Orange alert in isolated regions of Kerala tonight

Thiruvananthapuram: An orange alert remains in the north Kerala districts of Kasaragod, Kannur and Wayanad while isolated heavy rainfall is expected in at least four regions in central Kerala.

The India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert for Thrissur, Painav in Idukki and Kakkanad and Ernakulam city in its 7 pm update.

Earlier on the day, a house collapsed at Peruvalam near Irikkur in Kannur district. No one was home when the accident occurred. In neighbouring Kozhikode district, a landslip was reported near the gap road in Kuttiyadi.

A landslide was reported at Koovara near Periya in Kasaragod district. Several palm trees were uprooted in the landslide, but no other damages have been reported so far.

At least 24 families in Idukki district were shifted to relief camps. Meanwhile, cracks appeared on the Kottayam-Kumarakom road, following which traffic along the route was regulated. A Fire & Safety personnel suffered a minor injury while trying to clear the Karukachal-Manimala Road where a tree fell in the rain.

In Thiruvananthapuram, the shutters of Neyyar Dam were raised by 40cm on the day. People living on the banks of the river have been urged to exercise caution.