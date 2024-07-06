Gurudeva College reopens four days after SFI activists clash with teachers

Kozhikode: The Gurudeva College in Koyilandy, which was closed for four days after a conflict between SFI activists and teachers, was reopened on Friday under police security.

The principal Sunil Bhaskar, who was slapped by an SFI activist, came to the campus under police protection. Earlier, he appeared at the Koyilandy Police Station on a complaint by SFI Area Committee president Abhinav, who accused the principal of physical assault. The police issued him a notice and sent him back on station bail.

“The college is functioning under strict police protection following a court order to ensure the safety of the students and the staff, including the principal as there is a threat prevailing from SFI activists,” said the principal.

Meanwhile, the principal filed a complaint with the cyber cell about fake news about him being promoted on social media. “As I'm under police protection, I must go to the station daily. But somebody clicked this picture and spread fake news,” he said. Bhaskar had earlier complained that he was assaulted by 15 unknown individuals.