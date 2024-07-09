Kerala to expand statewide shipping services as Vizhinjam port opens

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government announced on Tuesday that, with the commencement of operations at Vizhinjam International Port, shipping services will also be launched at other ports across the state.

Minister for Ports V N Vasavan stated that the start of operations in Vizhinjam will strengthen the coastal shipping of goods in Kerala. The Kerala Maritime Board has already initiated discussions with private shipping companies to promote coastal shipping.

At present, services can be launched to Kollam, Beypore and Azhikode ports which have basic infrastructure facilities for the same, he told the state Assembly. Replying to a question, the Minister said efforts have already begun to improve infrastructure facilities in such ports.

The Board has undertaken several measures in this regard including seeking necessary permission from the Union government, increasing the depths of ports and construction of additional wharfs, Vasavan said.

Earlier, the port authorities said the Vizhinjam International Seaport here has received its location code, a key milestone towards the commencement of its operations as a major transshipment hub. In a Facebook post, the Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited (VISL) had said the port received its location code -- IN NYY 1 -- from the Indian government on June 21, 2024.

(With PTI Inputs)