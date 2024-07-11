PSC bribery allegation: CPM leader claims innocence; welcomes probe

Kozhikode: CPM Kozhikode town committee member Pramod Koottolli who came under fire for allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 22 lakh for obtaining PSC membership for a doctor appeared before the district committee of the party here on Wednesday to give an explanation over the allegations. Addressing the media outside the party office, Pramod rubbished the allegations against him while claiming innocence. He argued that he has been serving the party for 14 years and asked the media to check his financial transactions.



“ I had borrowed a loan from cooperative bank by pledging my property documents. Recently, I submitted an application to clear the arrears. I never received any bribe in my political career. It is alleged that I am part of a real estate racket. I used to celebrate festivals with the homeless people in Kozhikode town. If they are part of any real estate mafia, you can accuse me of being part of it,” said Pramod.

The CPM leader added that he is ready to face any probe to find the truth behind the allegations.

“ I have to prove my innocence before my son and my wife. I am ready to cooperate with any probe over the allegations,” he declared.

According to reports, CPM will declare its stance on taking action against Pramod this week.

The bribery allegation rocked the state assembly on Tuesday and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan made it clear that no irregularity has come to the notice of the government with regard to the appointment of Public Service Commission members in the state so far. He told the Assembly that the government was ready to conduct a "serious probe" into the allegations. He said the state PSC is a recruiting agency which works in an exemplary manner and it is a generally accepted fact that there has been no external intervention in its appointments.